/Rani Mukerji thanks fans as Mardaani 3 trailer gets roaring response, says 'so much love for the police force'

Rani Mukerji makes her comeback in the Yash Raj Films production Mardaani 3, reprising her hugely lauded role as the daredevil police officer, ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, sparking significant buzz across social media platforms. The third installment of the gripping thriller has become a major talking point in the showbiz industry. The trailer has taken the internet by storm with its intense, dark, and gritty storyline revolving around a child trafficking syndicate. Mukerji, overwhelmed by the response, thanked her fans and the audience for showering so much love on the trailer.

Mardaani 3 Trailer unveiled!

Yash Raj Films released the trailer of Mardaani 3 a couple of days back, and it has become the biggest talking point in the Hindi film industry. Unanimously positive appreciation has been pouring in from all quarters for Rani Mukerji, who returns to reprise her widely loved character of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a daredevil cop who risks her life to save 93 young missing girls in a race against time.

Rani Mukerji thanks her fans and the audience

Rani thanks people by saying, “Shivani Shivaji Roy is not a character I switch off when the camera cuts. I carry her with me. Because through her, I’ve seen what it really means to serve. I’ve seen how lonely courage can be. I have immense respect for the cops of our country who show up every day, quietly, without complaints, without medals, serving our country and protecting us silently. Mardaani franchise is my salute to them and I feel so happy and proud to see the people of my country pour so much love for the police force.”

She dedicates this moment to the Indian police force by saying, “To my brothers and sisters in the police force, especially the women, who are judged more, questioned more, and still stand taller than fear, this film exists because of you. This film is my way of celebrating the entire police force, especially the women officers who lead with strength, compassion, and fierce integrity.”

Rani says this fiery response to the trailer is a testament that, as a country, we are always ready to raise our voice against social crimes.

She says, “Your incredible response and love for Mardaani 3 trailer tells me that we, as a country, have a strong conscience. That we still feel anger when something is wrong and pride when someone stands up to protect the helpless. Thank you for holding Mardaani 3 so close to your hearts.”

She adds, “Mardaani is not just a franchise for me. Shivani Shivaji Roy lives in my heart. Through her, I’ve witnessed courage that doesn’t shout, strength that doesn’t seek applause, and bravery that comes at a very personal cost and I’m inspired by her. Mardaani has never just been a film for me, it’s a feeling, a responsibility. It is deeply humbling to experience so much love for a film and a franchise that is part of my existence and has defined my career in cinema."

Rani Mukerji charms Ahmedabad on Makar Sankranti

Unanimous praise has been pouring in for the film from all quarters, and Rani witnessed this firsthand when she visited Ahmedabad on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. The actress expressed her feelings to the people in Ahmedabad, “I’m so happy to be in Gujarat, to be in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is such an auspicious date, and I am thrilled to see the love for Mardaani here. Thank you so much for giving me my film this kind of love. It is really precious. Thank you.”

Rani Mukerji take part in kite flying Photograph: (X)

Mukerji also visited a girls’ college to discuss the issue of safety for women in India. She took part in kite flying at the heralded International Kite Festival that happened in Ahmedabad, and also interacted with female cops in the state and thanked them for their incredible service to society.

