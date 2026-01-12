/Mardaani 3 trailer unveiled as Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood | Watch

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in the film industry on Monday and to mark the special day, Yash Raj Films unveiled the trailer of Rani’s next film Mardaan 3. The film, which has Rani playing a fearless cop, is the third installment in the popular franchise. Rani had played tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the previous two films as well, a returns to the third film, this time to solve a case of missing young girls.

Mardaani 3 trailer out

Mardaani 3 sees Rani Mukerji reprise her iconic role as the fearless and uncompromising cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is in a race against time to rescue scores of unaccounted for missing girls of India.

This time, Shivani will take on a merciless, evil, powerful woman as the antagonist in a violent and brutal fight for justice for innocent lives. The role is being played by actress Mallika Prasad.

Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play in a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame- a global hit from India.

About Mardaani 3

The past two films had launched actors Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa in films, and both had played antagonists in the films. The two actors earned rave reviews after working in the Mardaani franchise, and thus, expectations are high for Mallika Prasad’s performance as well.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is set to release on January 30 across theatres.

Rani Mukerji completes 30 years in Bollywood

Earlier in the day, Rani penned a heartfelt note ahead of the release of the Mardaani 3 trailer and wrote how cinema was never a ‘masterplan’ and she grew as an individual as well as a person while working in cinema.

"Thirty years… When I say that out loud, it feels unreal, but it also tells me that if you do something that you love from the bottom of your heart, time flies and you are left hungry for more."