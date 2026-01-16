Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 getting postponed to avoid clash with Toxic? Here's what we know



Dhurandhar 2 is not getting postponed. In March, movie buffs are gearing up for a major box office clash between Ranveer Singh's movie and Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Rumours had been circulating that one of the films might get postponed to avoid the clash, but it seems that's not happening.

After outstanding performance at the box office, expectations and excitement for the spy thriller are sky-high. But with postponement rumours, fans were worried the makers might delay the release. Aditya Dhar has put those worries to rest.

What does Aditya Dhar say about the delay of Dhurandhar 2?

As reports of Dhurandhar 2 possibly getting postponed to avoid a clash began circulating, director Dhar has put fans’ worries to rest. The director has been quite active on social media and has been trying to reply to every fan comment and appreciation.

Hailing Ranveer's movie, one fan wrote, “I think it is more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre and honestly, I am still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again… You are truly a GOAT director, can't wait for Dhurandhar 2! India is blessed to have a director like you!”

Still from Adtiya Dhar Photograph: (X)

While responding to one fan’s post, Dhar indirectly squashed the reports of a delay.

When a fan called him a "GOAT director" and said they are obsessed with Dhurandhar, Dhar replied, "So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March!" 😎