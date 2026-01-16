/Ek Din: Is Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer an adaptation of Thai film One Day?

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is making his return to big screens with another romantic drama titled Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film today, and it is already creating buzz for the chemistry of the lead pair and the plotline of the film. But do you know Ek Din is the adaptation of a Thai film, One Day? Let's delve into knowing more.

Is Ek Din an adaptation of the Thai film One Day?

One Day is a Thai romance drama which was released in cinemas in 2016. Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakuna and starred Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungum, among others. It tells the story of Denchai, an IT professional, who falls in love with Nui, his colleague, but is too shy to speak to her. During an office trip, he gets an opportunity to spend a day with her.

The Thai film has bagged several accolades, including three Dara Daily The Great Awards 2016 for Best Actress in a Leading Film of 2016, Best Actor in a Leading Film of 2016, and Best Movie. While bagged two 26th Thailand National Film Association Awards – Best Actress and Best Actor.

Ek Din teaser: netizens' reaction

The teaser of Ek Din begins with Junaid Khan's character expressing his admiration for Sai Pallavi, "Your smile, Meera. I like it a lot. I don't know...if I can win your heart or not. But what's the point of dreams...if they aren't beyond our reach?" With beautiful snowy landscapes, the teaser ends with Sai Pallavi's character saying, "Films have so much wonder in them, no? So magical. But in real life...nothing like that ever happens." Junaid replies, "Sometimes, it can happen. Magic."

Netizens soon flooded the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Sai Pallavi will set a new benchmark for acting in Bollywood." Another user wrote, "Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan are the duo I never knew I needed! Their chemistry feels so natural and refreshing." “It's a bliss to watch Sai Pallavi and her expressions. Her chemistry with Junaid seems refreshing; the Japanese locations seem fabulous. Can't wait to watch Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut on the big screen,” wrote the third user.

All about Ek Din