/Mrunal Thakur 5 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more- From Sita Ramam to Super 30

Mrunal Thakur has carved out a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with strong and intense roles. She started her career on TV and earned stardom with her roles in Hindi as well as Telugu cinema. Take a look at the five best movies of hers available on OTT.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This movie is considered a breakthrough in Mrunal Thakur's career and focuses on the love story of the Indian Army Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Princess Noor Jahan (Mrunal Thakur). Upon returning to Pakistan, Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna) embarks on a journey to fulfil her grandfather's wish of delivering a 20-year-delayed letter from Ram to Sita.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Thakur plays Supriya Kumar Singh, alongside Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar, in the biopic of a mathematician who works his way through tough situations and faces multiple challenges towards success before running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna.
Where to watch: Netflix
The actress plays Vidya Rao Talwar, wife of Arjun Talwar (Shahid Kapoor), who is a talented but failed cricketer. He decides to return to his field in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The dramatic crime thriller centres on Sonia, played by Mrunal Thakur, and her older sister Preity (Sai Tamhankar), who are entangled in a greedy family that decides to sell them into the brutal world of sex trafficking in Mumbai.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Nikkhil Advani's directorial features Mrunal Thakur as Nandita Kumar. The movie revolves around a 2008 deadly encounter with terrorists at Batla House in Delhi. DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, played by John Abraham, embarked on a mission to catch the culprit while dealing with nationwide criticism and post-traumatic stress disorder.