Prime Video has just dropped the thrilling teaser for Daldal, and it's a game-changer! Bhumi Pednekar stars as DCP Rita Ferreira, a tough cop investigating a serial killer in Mumbai. The series is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar and promises to be a one-of-a-kind psychological thriller.



Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, and co-written by Triveni alongside Rohan D’Souza, Priya Saggi, Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, and Hussain Haidry. Daldal will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 30.

Daldal teaser review: Bhumi Pednekar's cop drama looks dark

The 60-second teaser begins with a warning disclaimer, ‘Viewer discretion advised,’ and within a few seconds, you discover why. Sharing the teaser, Prime Video wrote,''Suffocating. Unsettling. Captivating. Get ready to be pulled in.''

Based on real-life events, the teaser opens with Bhumi Pednekar, who is playing the role of DCP Rita Ferreira, entering a gruesome crime scene where a man has been brutally murdered with an object stuffed in his mouth. What follows is a series of back-to-back murders that leave Bhumi struggling with her own past traumas. We see her haunted by disturbing visions, including imagining herself in a school uniform stained with blood.

The unsettling scenes continue with a suicide and a dead body. All ends in a chilling moment where Bhumi stares directly at the camera. The teaser is without dialogue, and relies heavily on the scenes.

What is Dalal about?

‘’RITA FERREIRA, the newly appointed DCP of the Mumbai Crime Branch, wears her crown like a curse. Introverted and plagued by impostor syndrome, Rita is shaken by the brutal murder of – an innocent good samaritan whose death eerily mirrors a violent thought Rita had about him, just hours earlier. Wracked with guilt, Rita is drawn to the case and, against all odds, takes it upon herself to find the killer while battling resistance from her colleagues, a deeply patriarchal system, and her unravelling personal life. The investigation pits her against ANITA ACHARYA, a rookie reporter, whose dual existence is a scary contrast. But their true conflict isn’t with each other - it’s with the ghosts of their pasts. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game between two women forged in trauma, set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai and its crime branch. Only one will emerge redeemed,'' read the logline.