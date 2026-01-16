/Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur headed for a Valentine's Day wedding?

The rumours of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have emerged once again as speculations of the duo tying the knot on Valentine's Day are creating buzz on social media. Although the actress had already addressed the relationship rumours last year, the rumours continue to swirl. But what's the truth behind their wedding speculation? Let's delve in to know more details.

Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush getting married on February 14?

Reports of the duo emerged that the duo are planning a Valentine's Day wedding and reportedly plan to exchange vows in a highly private ceremony with only select family members and friends in attendance.

However, a report of Deccan Herald says otherwise. Reportedly, a source close to them has cleared the air about it. Reportedly, the news of them getting married has been termed as completely baseless and has even urged the fans to ignore the fake news. The source stated, "This is completely fake and baseless. Please don't fall for it."

How did the dating rumours of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush begin?

The rumours of something brewing between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur began at the actress' star-studded birthday celebration in August. Dhanush was seen attending the event, and later the two were spotted sharing a hug at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Thakur's comment on the actor’s photos from Varanasi, praising Dhanush's film journey from Raanjhanaa to Tere Ishq Mein, also went viral, intensifying the rumours.

Later, the actress chose to reply to all the rumours by issuing a clarification or addressing the matter directly. The actress had posted a video on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen laughing while getting her hair oiled by her mother. It was captioned. "They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free, and I love free stuff!"

Upcoming projects of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn. Her upcoming projects include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, and Maniesh Paul. She will also feature in Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh and Do Deewane Seher Mein opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is set to release on February 20, 2026.