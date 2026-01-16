/Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Vikram Vedha, Jawan and more movies that defined his career across Tamil and Hindi Cinema on Netflix, Prime and other

The Tamil thriller follows the story of Vikram, a pragmatic policeman, and his partner Simon, who are on the hunt to capture Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he offers to tell Vikram a story, throwing Vikram's life into disarray. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film also features R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prem, and Achyuth Kumar. In 2022, the film was remade in Hindi under the same title by the same director duo.

Available to watch: Zee5, JioHotstar