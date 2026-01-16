/Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Vikram Vedha, Jawan and more movies that defined his career across Tamil and Hindi Cinema on Netflix, Prime and other

On the occasion of Vijay Sethupathi's 48th birthday, let's check out a few of his films in Tamil and Bollywood that established him as one of the most versatile actors.
From Vikram Vedha to featuring as an antagonist in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan to a movie with Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi has worked in various genres, marking his place in the entertainment industry as one of the celebrated actors. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some films you can check out on various OTT platforms.
The action drama revolves around a police inspector who arrests a powerful person on the suspicion that he murdered a fellow officer. However, a tragic mistake puts his life and career in jeopardy. Written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film also features Ramya Nambeesan, Mime Gopi and Vivek Prasanna, among others.
Available to watch: Zee5, Amazon Prime Video
The Tamil thriller follows the story of Vikram, a pragmatic policeman, and his partner Simon, who are on the hunt to capture Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he offers to tell Vikram a story, throwing Vikram's life into disarray. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film also features R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prem, and Achyuth Kumar. In 2022, the film was remade in Hindi under the same title by the same director duo.
Available to watch: Zee5, JioHotstar
The romance drama tells the story of a travel photographer, who feels a rush of nostalgia and reminisces about old memories of his childhood after he visits his school. However, destiny reunites him with his childhood sweetheart at a school reunion with his friends. Written and directed by C. Prem Kumar, it also features Trisha Krishnan, Varsha Bollamma, and Bagavathi Perumal, among others.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Vikram tells the story of a special agent who investigates a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers. However, a tangled maze of clues soon leads him to the drug kingpin of Chennai. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Kamal Haasan in the titular role, alongside Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Elango Kumaravel, among others.
Available to watch: JioHotstar
Jawan follows the story of a man who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Girija Oak, Ashlesha Thakur, and Riddhi Dogra, among others.
Available to watch: Netflix
Helmed by Sujith Rajendiran, the film revolves around a policeman, who is conflicted between duty and morality when his department begins a brutal campaign to capture a local activist. The ensemble cast includes Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, Munnar Ramesh, and Pavel Navageethan. A direct sequel titled Viduthalai Part 2 was released in 2024.
Available to watch: Zee5
Merry Christmas is the story of two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve, but a night of romance soon becomes a nightmare. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the mystery thriller stars Katrina Kaif, Luke Kenny, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma, among others.
Available to watch: Netflix
Maharaja tells the story of a barber, who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarised, cryptically telling police his "lakshmi" has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive “Lakshmi” unfolds. The action-thriller also features Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss and Manikandan, among others.
Available to watch: Netflix