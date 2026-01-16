/Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Everything about his upcoming movies, net worth, family and more

Sidharth Malhotra is a renowned Bollywood actor who has built a successful career through his intense on-screen performances. The actor began his career as an assistant director and has since risen to the status of a superstar. Take a look at his career, net worth, and upcoming films.
Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood heartthrob, turns 41 on January 16. The actor has garnered much popularity and respect from his fans across the globe through his charismatic and intense screen performances. From starting his career as an assistant director to becoming one of Hindi cinema's renowned personalities, here's a closer look at his acting career, net worth, and his upcoming movies in 2026.
Sidharth Malhotra began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the set of the 2010 film My Name Is Khan. He made his debut in acting as one of the lead actors alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year, which instantly grabbed the attention of the viewers and made him a youth icon overnight. Since then, he has steadily carved a niche for himself in the film industry.
After recently featuring in Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth has an exciting lineup ahead. He will be seen in the folk thriller Vvan: Force of the Forrest, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Durgesh Kumar, and many more.
The trailers and motion posters for the film, Vvan – Force of the Forest, were already unveiled, building anticipation for its May 15, 2026, theatrical release. The teaser showcases an environmental action adventure with supernatural elements, where Sidharth Malhotra plays the character of a protector of a mystical forest.
Sidharth Malhotra has an estimated net worth of Rs 105 crore, according to a report by Siasat. Thanks to his successful films and brand endorsements like Puma, Movado watches, and many more, he has gained immense respect and popularity. He is among the well-paid actors of Bollywood.
Sidharth Malhotra was born and raised in a Punjabi family in Delhi to Sunil Malhotra, his father, who is a former captain in the Indian Merchant Navy, and his mother, Rimma Malhotra. He is married to actress Kiara Advani, and they recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah. The couple is one of Bollywood’s most loved pairs, often admired for their simplicity and strong bond.
Like every other celebrity, Malhotra also has a vast car collection featuring luxury SUVs and bikes, including a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a Mercedes-Benz, and an Audi Q5, alongside his recent luxury addition, a Maybach.
Apart from his acting, Sidharth is always seen in a well-disciplined schedule, like going to the gym, doing yoga, and practising callisthenics.