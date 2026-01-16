/Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Everything about his upcoming movies, net worth, family and more

After recently featuring in Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth has an exciting lineup ahead. He will be seen in the folk thriller Vvan: Force of the Forrest, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Durgesh Kumar, and many more.

The trailers and motion posters for the film, Vvan – Force of the Forest, were already unveiled, building anticipation for its May 15, 2026, theatrical release. The teaser showcases an environmental action adventure with supernatural elements, where Sidharth Malhotra plays the character of a protector of a mystical forest.