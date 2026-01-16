LOGIN
New Friday OTT Releases (January 16, 2026): The Rip, Kalamkaval, 120 Bahadur- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 08:21 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 08:21 IST

This Friday (Jan 16), OTT platforms are all set to upgrade your weekend watchlist. From gripping thrillers like The Rip to funny and entertaining Mastiii 4, there's something for everyone. 

New Friday OTT Releases (January 16, 2026)
New Friday OTT Releases (January 16, 2026)

This Friday’s OTT releases bring a fresh pile of movies and TV shows. The streaming platforms are offering an exciting new title, like The Rip starring Matt Damon, to the adult comedy Mastiii franchise, Mastiii 4. So get yourself comfortable at home and enjoy the movies that you pick from the lineup below.

The Rip
The Rip

Where to watch: Netflix

The crime thriller features Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne. During their raid mission, they find a stash of cash, which leads their lives into trouble as the law requires them to count all the seized money on-site, while forcing them to stay there overnight, putting their friendship on the edge of trust.

Mastiii 4
Mastiii 4

Where to watch: ZEE5

Milap Zaveri's comedy sex movie stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh and many more. The story centres on three friends who are married but seek thrills and entertainment in their lives after getting bored with the same old married life.

Can This Love Be Translated?
Can This Love Be Translated?

Where to watch: Netflix

A new rom-com Korean series follows a love story between two characters, Joo Ho-jin (Kim Seon-ho), a brilliant but emotionally reserved polyglot translator, and Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung), a global superstar. They grew feelings for each other while working on a reality dating show. Will their relationship work out? Find the answer of this question after watching the show.

Bha Bha Ba
Bha Bha Ba

Where to watch: ZEE5

A Malayalam-language action comedy film directed by Dhananjay Shankar features Dileep as Ram Damodar alongside Mohanlal. The story follows Ram, who kidnaps the Chief Minister (Baiju Santhosh). This brings him into chaos and pursued by the CM's son, an NIA officer (Vineeth Sreenivasan), also involving a gangster named Ghilli Bala (Mohanlal).

Kalamkaval
Kalamkaval

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Jithin K Jose's Indian Malayalam-language action thriller stars Mammootty as Stanley Das. The story focuses on a sub-inspector Jayakrishnan (Vinayakan), who is on a mission to investigate a series of murders in early 2000s Kerala. Jayakrishnan seeks help from the Tamil Nadu officer Stanley Das to track the killer, using his past police experience to solve the case.

120 Bahadur
120 Bahadur

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A story of the heroic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, in which Major Shaitan Singh (Farhan Akhtar), along with his 120 soldiers, fought against Chinese troops, portraying their bravery and heroism in preventing a potential occupation of the Ladakh region in the Battle of Rezang La.

