LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /National Startup Day 2026: Top 7 movies and series about startups and entrepreneurship to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

National Startup Day 2026: Top 7 movies and series about startups and entrepreneurship to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 13:30 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 13:30 IST

January 16 is celebrated as National Startup Day. From Band Baaja Baaraat to TVF Pitchers, check out movies and shows that centred around start-ups, highlighting the problems faced by small businesses- from funding to facing competition. 

7 Movies and series about startups and entrepreneurship
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

7 Movies and series about startups and entrepreneurship

National Startup Day celebrates India’s growing startup ecosystem, showcasing innovation, struggles, failures, and impactful ideas that help entrepreneurs climb the stairs of success. Here is a compiled list of movies and shows based on startups and entrepreneurship that narrate real-world challenges along with the spirit of innovation and self-reliance.

TVF Pitchers
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

TVF Pitchers

Where to watch: ZEE5

It is a story of four friends, Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal, who are frustrated with their day jobs and desire to do more in their lives. Soon after, they quit their jobs and started chasing their dream by launching a business venture.

Pad Man
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Pad Man

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

The National Award winner, Pad Man, stars Akshay Kumar as Lakshmikant Chauhan, who started creating hygienic cloth for his wife, Gayatri Chauhan, during her menstrual cycle. Thereafter, he creates a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads in no time and raises awareness by distributing and acknowledging ladies who don't know about sanitary pads.

Band Baaja Baaraat
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Band Baaja Baaraat

Where to watch: Netflix and Apple TV

In the production of Yash Raj Films, Ranveer Singh plays Bittoo Sharma, an enthusiastic Delhi Boy who joined hands with Shruti, played by Anushka Sharma, an intelligent wedding planner, and runs their wedding planning agency named Shaadi Mubarak.

Sui Dhaaga
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Sui Dhaaga

Where to watch: Netflix

Mauji Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, along with his wife, Mamta, played by Anushka Sharma, decides to start their own garment company. To make a name for himself, he enlists the help of various artisans and competes in a renowned fashion competition.

Scam 1992
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Scam 1992

Where to watch: SonyLiv

A true-event-based story follows the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi. It depicts the 1992 Indian stock market scam, which chronicles the meteoric rise of Mehta from a middle-class employee to a billionaire broker.

Baazaar
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Baazaar

Where to watch: YouTube and Apple TV

Featuring Saif Ali Khan as Shakun Kothari in the thriller crime, along with Radhika Apte as Priya Rai. It follows an amateur stock trader, Rizwan (Rohan Mehra), who goes to Mumbai to work for the successful Gujarati trader, Shakun Kothari. But an unfortunate incident shattered Rizwan's life, who sees Kothari as his idol.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Where to watch: Netflix

Shimit Amin's directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor as Harpreet Singh Bedi, a commerce graduate, who becomes a salesman. After being tortured and pissed by his colleagues and his employer, he decides to take his life to a new level while operating a parallel company without their knowledge.

Trending Photo

India’s new Anti-Stealth Radar Grid can detect 5th-gen F-35, Su-57 fighter jets – All about THIS air defence system
6

India’s new Anti-Stealth Radar Grid can detect 5th-gen F-35, Su-57 fighter jets – All about THIS air defence system

Mrunal Thakur 5 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more- From Sita Ramam to Super 30
6

Mrunal Thakur 5 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more- From Sita Ramam to Super 30

National Startup Day 2026: Top 7 movies and series about startups and entrepreneurship to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

National Startup Day 2026: Top 7 movies and series about startups and entrepreneurship to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League 2026
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League 2026

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026