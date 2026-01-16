/National Startup Day 2026: Top 7 movies and series about startups and entrepreneurship to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

January 16 is celebrated as National Startup Day. From Band Baaja Baaraat to TVF Pitchers, check out movies and shows that centred around start-ups, highlighting the problems faced by small businesses- from funding to facing competition.
National Startup Day celebrates India’s growing startup ecosystem, showcasing innovation, struggles, failures, and impactful ideas that help entrepreneurs climb the stairs of success. Here is a compiled list of movies and shows based on startups and entrepreneurship that narrate real-world challenges along with the spirit of innovation and self-reliance.
Where to watch: ZEE5
It is a story of four friends, Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal, who are frustrated with their day jobs and desire to do more in their lives. Soon after, they quit their jobs and started chasing their dream by launching a business venture.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The National Award winner, Pad Man, stars Akshay Kumar as Lakshmikant Chauhan, who started creating hygienic cloth for his wife, Gayatri Chauhan, during her menstrual cycle. Thereafter, he creates a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads in no time and raises awareness by distributing and acknowledging ladies who don't know about sanitary pads.
Where to watch: Netflix and Apple TV
In the production of Yash Raj Films, Ranveer Singh plays Bittoo Sharma, an enthusiastic Delhi Boy who joined hands with Shruti, played by Anushka Sharma, an intelligent wedding planner, and runs their wedding planning agency named Shaadi Mubarak.
Where to watch: Netflix
Mauji Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, along with his wife, Mamta, played by Anushka Sharma, decides to start their own garment company. To make a name for himself, he enlists the help of various artisans and competes in a renowned fashion competition.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
A true-event-based story follows the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi. It depicts the 1992 Indian stock market scam, which chronicles the meteoric rise of Mehta from a middle-class employee to a billionaire broker.
Where to watch: YouTube and Apple TV
Featuring Saif Ali Khan as Shakun Kothari in the thriller crime, along with Radhika Apte as Priya Rai. It follows an amateur stock trader, Rizwan (Rohan Mehra), who goes to Mumbai to work for the successful Gujarati trader, Shakun Kothari. But an unfortunate incident shattered Rizwan's life, who sees Kothari as his idol.
Where to watch: Netflix
Shimit Amin's directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor as Harpreet Singh Bedi, a commerce graduate, who becomes a salesman. After being tortured and pissed by his colleagues and his employer, he decides to take his life to a new level while operating a parallel company without their knowledge.