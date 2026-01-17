/2026 is the new 2016: Best Hindi movies from that year we still rewatch - Sultan, Dangal and more

As the trend,2026 is the new 2016, continues to grip the social world, here we take a look at the best movies that were released in 2016. From Aamir Khan's Dangal to Salman Khan's Sultan, take a look.
2026 is the new 2016. This trend has taken Instagram by storm, with celebrities and millions of people indulging in nostalgia by sharing memories from 2016. As the trend continues to grip the social world, here we take a look at the best movies that were released in 2016, a monumental year for Indian cinema.
That year, audiences witnessed not one but two blockbuster films - Salman Khan’s Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Other movies that entertained audiences included Akshay Kumar’s Airlift and Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
So, all the movie buffs out there, stop scrolling, check the list that we have compiled, and pick the movie you want to re-watch.
Streaming on: Netflix
For Aamir Khan, this was a golden year when he delivered the biggest hit of his career, Dangal. Released on 23 DeC 2016, the sports biographical drama about former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters won audiences’ hearts with its entertaining story and powerful performances. The film became the highest-grossing Indian movie, earning approximately Rs 2,070 crore worldwide.
Streaming on: Netflix
Salman Khan showed off his body as Sultan and won hearts with his innocent performance. Released on 6 July 2016, the film is one of the highest-grossing movies of his career. It tells the fictional story of a Haryana-based wrestler, Sultan, his rise from small village to fame, followed by a setback in his personal life when his wife Aarfa (Anushka Sharma) leaves him due to his actions and behaviour. How he wins back both his wife and his career forms the rest of the story. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film became the second-highest-grossing movie of Khan’s career, with a worldwide collection of Rs 609 crore.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, this is one of the best female-centric films of the year. The story revolves around a young woman named Minal, who is sexually harassed by a politician’s nephew. Despite initial silence, she chooses to speak up and files an FIR. Hailed for its dialogue, performance and story, this movie is one best movies of 2016.
Streaming on: Netflix
Released during the Republic Day weekend on 22 January 2016, Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur’s film revolves around a wealthy Indian businessman settled in Kuwait who risks everything to help evacuate over 170,000 Indians during the 1990 Gulf War. This was a time when Akshay Kumar’s films were performing outstanding at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the movie earned Rs 221 crore globally.
Streaming on: Netflix
The movie that changed the trajectory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. Released on 30 Sept 2016, the biographical drama chronicles the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his inspiring journey. From the performances to the songs, the film won millions of hearts. It became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of the year, earning Rs 215 crore at the box office.
Streaming on: Netflix
Directed by Karan Johar, the movie deals with the complexities of love, sacrifice, and relationships. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan, a man-child who falls in love with Alizeh, who is in love with someone else. While he never truly gets over Alizeh, he finds solace in Saba (Aishwarya Rai), a poetess. Released on 28 Oct 2016, the movie was a commercial success, earning Rs 239 crore worldwide.
Streaming on: Netflix
Released on 17 June 2016, this film was one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, it revolves around drug addiction in Punjab. Shahid Kapoor stars as Tommy Gabru, a drug-addicted pop singer, while Alia Bhatt plays Pinky, a young girl who dreams of becoming a hockey player.