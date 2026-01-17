/2026 is the new 2016: Best Hindi movies from that year we still rewatch - Sultan, Dangal and more

2026 is the new 2016. This trend has taken Instagram by storm, with celebrities and millions of people indulging in nostalgia by sharing memories from 2016. As the trend continues to grip the social world, here we take a look at the best movies that were released in 2016, a monumental year for Indian cinema.

That year, audiences witnessed not one but two blockbuster films - Salman Khan’s Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Other movies that entertained audiences included Akshay Kumar’s Airlift and Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

So, all the movie buffs out there, stop scrolling, check the list that we have compiled, and pick the movie you want to re-watch.