/New OTT Releases this week (January 19-25, 2026): Steal, Tere Ishk Mein, Afterburn- 7 new movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT releases deliver thrilling action and gripping dramas. Sophie Turner’s Steal, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishq Mein, and the historical fantasy drama A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are among the seven new releases hitting the streaming platforms. Take a look.
This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of high-energy thrillers and emotionally intense dramas. From Sophie Turner’s Steal to Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishq Mein, the latest arrivals promise entertaining and binge-worthy storytelling. Take a look at seven new titles making their way to streaming platforms, offering something fresh for both casual viewers and dedicated binge-watchers.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The historical fantasy drama tells the story of the duo, the giant and respectable hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and his clever young squire Aegon V Targaryen, played by Dexter Sol Ansell. While on small adventures and wandering Westeros, they get entangled in something serious. Will they find a way out of it?
Where to watch: Netflix
An American romantic fantasy film features Margot Robbie as Sarah and Colin Farrell as David, who meet at a wedding and embark on a magical road trip guided by a quirky GPS that leads them to a mysterious door. The door acts as a portal to relive past moments and painful incidents in their lives to understand their present and future relationship issues.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sophie Turner as Zara, an ordinary office worker who finds herself stuck in a high-stakes heist involving a pension fund. The robbers forced Zara and her best friend and coworker, Luke, played by Archie Madekwe, to transfer billions of pounds from ordinary people's pensions.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Vibhu Puri's directorial stars Vijay Varma as Nawabuddin, a struggling Delhi man who is trying to save his late father's business by publishing the lost poetry of an ageing poet, Aziz Baig (Naseeruddin Shah), in Punjab. Eventually, he falls in love with Aziz's daughter, Mannat (Fatima Sana Shaikh), which complicates his plan and forces a choice between love and the future.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film revolves around Shankar (Dhanush), a short-tempered college student, and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a research scholar. Mukti chooses Shankar as the subject for her PhD thesis and tries to change him, making him fall in love with her. However, after completing her thesis, Mukti abandons him, breaking Shankar's heart and increasing his anger and passion.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The new family drama created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson explores the lives of a widowed pastor and father of three, Malcolm, played by Scott Foley, and Lori, played by Erinn Hayes, a newly divorced mother of two. Both navigate single parenthood and unexpected feelings for each other.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The sci-fi comedy thriller centres on ex-soldier Jake (Dave Bautista), a treasure hunter hired by warlord August Valentine to locate the Mona Lisa, only to discover that it is actually a lost atomic bomb, and the chaos begins.