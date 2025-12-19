/Dhurandhar 2 teaser to release with Border 2? Here’s what we know so far

Dhurandhar Part 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. While Aditya Dhar’s directorial film Dhurandhar is still running in theatres across the country, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the story will unfold in the second part. Now reports claim that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will be released with Border 2, which hits theatre on January 23.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser

A post on Reddit has stated that a report on Bollywood Hungama has stated that the Dhurandhar part 2 teaser will be out in January itself. Aditya Dhar has reportedly re-edited the end-credit sequence of Dhurandhar as a teaser. This will play with Border 2 starting from January 23.

For the unversed, a teaser for the second part was already played at the end of part one, giving a glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza’s back story.

Clips of the teaser went viral on social media as fans got a peek into the action-packed sequel.

How fans reacted

Needless to say, the news has been met with a lot of excitement online. A fan commented, “Smart move! Big screen is the only way to feel this madness.” Another said, “Wow, double dhamaka!” A fan said, “One more reason to catch Border 2 in theatres. Eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol's film as well as the teaser.” “I am so happy that they are releasing the second part so soon or we usually have to wait years by then we already forget the story,” wrote another.

About Dhurandhar 2

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is inspired by real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Dhurandhar 2 will highlight Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza’s backstory and his eventual rise in Lyari. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on March 19, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for GrownUps.

Meanwhile, Border 2 is a war drama and a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. It is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dutta. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.