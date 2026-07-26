/'She is nasty': Trump says THIS about Karoline Leavitt as she returns to White House press briefings

US President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attended the rescheduled the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Trump's remark for Karoline during the event has gone viral on internet, while their intense conversation on stage has been a major topic of discussion for lipreaders.

Trump praised Leavitt for her handling of the media during remarks the event. While he acknowledged the challenges of serving as the administration’s chief spokesperson, telling the audience that Leavitt has “one of the hardest jobs in the White House,” he also called her “nasty.” Trump stated, "She can be nasty, but sometimes she has no choice. Karoline may have one of the hardest jobs in the White House, she has to deal with all of you, all of the time, and you can be very difficult!": Despite using the word "nasty", Trump heavily praised Leavitt throughout his address, emphasizing that she does a "fantastic job" and is widely loved by the administration. He also took a moment to congratulate Leavitt on recently returning to her duties after giving birth to her second child. He also joked that members of the media can be “very, very difficult people,” drawing laughter from those in attendance.

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Leavitt attended the dinner as Trump’s companion after First Lady Melania Trump skipped the rescheduled event.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was postponed earlier this year after an attempted attack on Trump. The rescheduled dinner took place on July 24 at the Waldorf Astoria. A White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast that Melania Trump did not attend because of prior commitments

What they reportedly said