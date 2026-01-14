/How will Akshaye Khanna return in Dhurandhar 2 despite his character’s death in part 1? Sources reveal

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar continues to earn big numbers at the box office, and the buzz around the movie refuses to die down as audiences and movie buffs eagerly wait for the second part to release.

Amid all this, speculation around whether Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, will return has continued to make headlines, especially with the fact that his character died at the end of the first part. So, how would he return? It must be the throwback.

Will Akshaye Khanna return in Dhurandhar 2? Here’s what we know

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With the release of Dhurandhar, one character that audiences went mad for was Khanna, who played a role based on real-life Lyari crime lord Rehman Dakait.