Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /How will Akshaye Khanna return in Dhurandhar 2 despite his character’s death in part 1? Sources reveal

How will Akshaye Khanna return in Dhurandhar 2 despite his character’s death in part 1? Sources reveal

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 14, 2026, 17:14 IST | Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 17:35 IST
How will Akshaye Khanna return in Dhurandhar 2 despite his character’s death in part 1? Sources reveal

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller comes with a clan of rather handsome and prolific actors, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, among others. 

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar continues to earn big numbers at the box office, and the buzz around the movie refuses to die down as audiences and movie buffs eagerly wait for the second part to release.

Amid all this, speculation around whether Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, will return has continued to make headlines, especially with the fact that his character died at the end of the first part. So, how would he return? It must be the throwback.

Will Akshaye Khanna return in Dhurandhar 2? Here’s what we know

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With the release of Dhurandhar, one character that audiences went mad for was Khanna, who played a role based on real-life Lyari crime lord Rehman Dakait.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo courts controversy: Gangster’s daughter demands ban on release

Khanna’s exceptional performance as the gangster made the movie much more than just a spy thriller. However, with the first part becoming a hit, audience eagerness for the second part has only gone to the next level, with many constantly debating on how the movie will become more interesting and gripping.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics