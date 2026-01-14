/Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo courts controversy: Gangster’s daughter demands ban on release

A controversy is brewing around Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film O’ Romeo, days after the film’s teaser was unveiled online. While the plot of the film has not been revealed, several media reports claimed that the film is reportedly inspired by real-life gangster Hussain Ustara’s life. Following the release of the teaser, the makers have reportedly received a letter in which Ustara’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, has claimed that the film depicts her father in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation.

What’s the controversy about?

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming crime drama O Romeo has sparked controversy following the release of its teaser. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is reportedly inspired by real-life gangster Hussain Ustara. Now, the makers have reportedly received a letter demanding Rs 2 crore and seeking a postponement of the film until the demands are met. The letter was sent by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara.

Controversy around O’Romeo

According to a report in Bollywood Hugama, Sanober Shaikh has sent a letter to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week soon after the teaser of the film was unveiled online.

It claims that O’Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family’s reputation.

Sanober has reportedly asked for Rs 2 crores as compensation and also requested the makers to halt or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.

Hussain Ustara was a Mumbai-based gangster, known for his rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

About O’Romeo

The film is a multi-starrer and features Shahid Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal and others.

Makers claim that O Romeo is set against the backdrop of unrequited love and is a “deeply emotional film that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied.”