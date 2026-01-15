A girl touches Akshay Kumar's feet, asks for financial aid at polling booth: 'Father is in huge debt'

After a three-year delay, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections finally took place in Mumbai. The civic body elections are underway, and like many other common people, Bollywood celebrities and other high-profile individuals turned out to cast their vote.

Among many, actor Akshay Kumar also stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai. And while he was stepping out of the booth, the actor was stopped by a girl, who shared her financial struggles with him.

BMC polls 2026: Akshay Kumar casts a vote, a fan pleads for help

In the early morning on Thursday, Akshay stepped out to cast his vote at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan in Juhu. When the actor stepped out of the voting booth, guarded by his security, a girl approached him, seeking financial aid. With a paper in her hand, she told the actor about her financial condition and her father's heavy debt.

"Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo (My father is in huge debt, please help to get him out of it)," she shared as the actor, and the onlookers listened to her.

The actor didn't ignore the girl's plea as he asked to share her number with his team. Expressing gratitude, he went on to touch the actor's feet. However, he was quick to stop him, saying, ''beta aisa mat kar (dont' do this, child.)''

The video has gone viral across the internet, with people hailing the actor's kind gesture.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote,''Akshay Kumar is amazing and humble person.''

Another user wrote,''Down to Earth, No Show-off, No Limelight…Just being humble.''



The actor, who is an early riser, stepped out early morning at around 7:30 am. At the booth, he also interacted with the paparazzi as he urged the people to cast their votes.

“If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn’t do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast out votes,” he said.

Akshay Kumar’s wife, actress-author-host Twinkle Khanna, also cast her. Speaking to the media, the actress said that she votes every time, “Out of habit and hope.”