/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to be 'biggest multi-starrer ever'? Ram Gopal Varma predicts fate of Aditya Dhar's directorial

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to make headlines as it has shattered several box-office records, and shows no signs of slowing down, even six weeks after its release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller is gearing up for the release of its second chapter, which is scheduled for March 2026. Amid the film's unprecedented success, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a prediction about Dhurandhar 2 that has made fans talking.

Ram Gopal Varma on Dhurandhar 2

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Taking to the X, the filmmaker claimed that part 2 of Ranveer Singh's film will be a hit in cinemas. "Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi-starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about." he said. "In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever."

Also Read: Govinda breaks his silence over marital discord with Sunita Ahuja

Dhurandhar is a "nightmare"

This is not the first time Varma has applauded Dhurandhar. Shortly after its release on December 5, the filmmaker had called the spy-thriller a "nightmare" for many in the industry because of its scale and success. In another viral post, he stated that the film has rewritten the rules for big-budget cinema and became an "omega hit" and one of the most talked-about films in decades.

Also Read: Allu Arjun shares a heartwarming moment that leaves a fan overwhelmed in Japan

Dhurandhar box-office

Dhurandhar has reportedly collected over ₹870 crore at the domestic box office and earned ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, it stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi alongside Ranveer Singh.