/Govinda breaks his silence over marital discord with Sunita Ahuja, says she is being ‘used’

For months, marital discord between Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has been making headlines. While Sunita has spoken to multiple channels and publications admitted that the two live separately, Govinda has maintained silence over the matter until now.

The actor has now broken the silence and shared his side of the story and even claimed that his wife is being ‘used’ in a ‘big conspiracy’.

Govinda opens up about his marital problems

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would have made him appear "weak" and contributed to the "problematic" image people were forming about him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a "big conspiracy" and claimed that even his loved ones are being "used" without realising it.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

"First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for many years; there's no market for my films. Please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

Govinda went on to share that Sunita often worries about him rejecting projects but may not see how she herself is being drawn into the "conspiracy."

"But she can never imagine that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman," he said.

Attempts to destroy Govinda’s reputation

The actor stated that attempts are being made to destroy his ‘reputation’ since he is a successful person.