/O’Romeo first look out! Shahid Kapoor collaborates with Vishal Bhardwaj once again

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have given us some iconic films like Kaminey and Haider. The actor-director duo are collaborating once again, this time for a film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Titled O’Romeo, the film’s first look was unveiled on Friday and features Shahid Kapoor, soaked in blood.

The first teaser of the film will be released on Saturday.

O’Romeo first poster unveiled

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The poster shows Shahid Kapoor in an intense avatar, soaked in blood. Presented by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj the film also stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nana Patekar. The film promises a unique cinematic experience. Shahid’s intense look in this first reveal hints at a character that is both menacing and quirky, showcasing the depth, drama, and passion that O’Romeo is ready to bring to the screen.

Shahid took to Instagram to share the poster and took a line from Shakespeare to use as a caption. “Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO ! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow!

#SajidNadiadwala presents A @vishalrbhardwaj film Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026.

O’Remeo will be Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj’s fourth film together. They have worked together in Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon before. Haider was inspired from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.