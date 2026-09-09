/Akshay Kumar birthday special: A look at his viral memes that broke the internet

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, turns 59 on September 9. To celebrate the superstar's birthday, what better way is there than revisiting his dialogues that turned into viral memes and have taken over social media over the years? From his iconic movie scenes to his unforgettable expressions, these viral memes have repeatedly found their way onto every individual screen and left fans laughing out loud.

On his birthday, here’s a look at some of the most famous Akshay Kumar memes that became internet favourites.

"The 'scheme' plan"

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One popular and much-talked-about Akshay Kumar meme is from his blockbuster comedy hit Phir Hera Pheri. In the movie, Kumar plays Raju, who discovers a fake financial firm run by a con woman who promises him to double any investment in just 21 days.

Desperate for more cash, Raju explains the plan to Pappu (Rajpal Yadav), who, after listening to the big offer, cannot hold his excitement and starts repeating the scheme, to which Kumar says, "Zor zor se bolke logon ko scheme bata de!" (Shout it out loud and tell everyone the scheme!)

"Miracle Miracle"

Kumar delivered another memorable meme in his movie Welcome, where Lucky, a character in the film, is thought to be dead and suddenly returns alive. In response, Akshay Kumar's character Rajeev reacts with exaggerated shock and repeatedly shouts, “Miracle! Miracle!”

"Paisa hi Paisa hoga"

Another viral meme of Kumar came from the iconic cult comedy film Phir Hera Pheri, where he, as Raju, enthusiastically tells Baburao (Paresh Rawal) that their financial troubles are over and that it will be, "Paisa hi Paisa hoga." (There will be money and more money)

"Behenn darr gayi"

The internet is obsessed with Kumar's Behen Darr Gayi meme, which comes from the 2006 Bollywood comedy Bhagam Bhag. In the movie, the actor plays Bunty, who repeatedly chants "Behen darr gayi! Behen darr gayi!" (The sister got scared!) to mock the situation and defuse the tension. The scene also features Govinda, Paresh Rawal, and many more.

"Chal Jhootha"

Another meme comes from his 2019 historical war film Kesari, where, during a conversation with an Afghan Mullah, Kumar delivered the dialogue, "Chal Jhootha," which later gained attention and remains on everyone’s lips even now.

"Tu Samjha Nahi Tu Nahi Samjha"

This meme is a famous dialogue from Akshay Kumar's 2005 comedy film Deewane Huye Paagal. The scene appears during a car conversation between Akshay Kumar (Rocky Hiranandani) and his companion as they try to explain a plan.