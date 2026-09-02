/Actor Sudhir Dalvi's health update: Wife reveals Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan extended financial help

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, widely known for his portrayal of Shirdi Sai Baba on screen, is reportedly facing a difficult time as his hospital bills have soared. According to a recent report, actors Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan have extended their support for Dalvi’s treatment. Earlier, in December 2025, the Bombay High Court permitted the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to donate Rs 11 lakh toward Dalvi’s medical expenses.

Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan helped in Sudhir Dalvi's treatment

In a conversation with a news portal, veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi’s wife, Suhas Dalvi, spoke about the difficult phase the couple went through when the Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor needed financial support for his treatment.

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Suhas said that several Bollywood stars stepped forward to support the couple, contributing their efforts and helping them financially. "When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can’t immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we’ve become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband’s illness is overwhelming," the actor's wife stated.

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Sharing the health update of Dalvi, his wife revealed, "He is now at home. He still needs a walker to walk, and his mind is a bit confused. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, but the environment there is also very stressful for a patient."

“In fact, we request the film association, which is so kindly sending money every month, to use that money for someone needier. My husband has received all the medical help he could get. Now it is just prayers that he needs. His recovery is slow. I am myself old and asthmatic. But I am doing my best to look after both of us,” Suhas added.

Bombay High Court grants financial relief for Sudhir Dalvi

In October 2025, news emerged that the 86-year-old veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai while battling severe sepsis. According to reports, the infection was believed to have affected the veteran actor’s joints and mobility, leading to a prolonged stay in the intensive care unit (ICU). As his medical expenses crossed Rs 10 lakh and, according to the doctor, were expected to continue rising toward an estimated Rs 15 lakh, his family reportedly appealed for financial assistance to help cover the treatment costs.

Later, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Vibha Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar, officially permitted the trust to seek Rs 11 lakh for Dalvi’s treatment. They said, “The trust can incur the expenses. Taking into consideration the faith of people and the role played by the veteran actor, such help can be said to be based on the acts done for which Shree Sai Baba spent his life.”

About Sudhir Dalvi