/Riddhima Kapoor Sahni claps back at a troll after she helps ailing actor Sudhir Dalvi

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who has appeared in films like Shirdi ke Saibaba, and TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8. The 86-year-old actor is reportedly battling severe sepsis. His family has now reached out to the film fraternity for financial help as the medical expenses are escalating. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, donated for the actor’s treatment and took to social media to comment on a post related to the news. However, she was trolled and accused of doing it for publicity. Riddhima did not let the comment go unnoticed

What Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Wrote

When a paparazzi account reported about Sudhir Dalvi’s family seeking for financial help for his medical expenses, Riddhima commented, “Done. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

A troll asked, “Why did u mention here if you have helped... footage chahiye?"

To which Riddhima replied, "Everything in life is not about optics – helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing."

The post went viral in no tim,e with many appreciating Riddhima’s gesture.

About Sudhir Dalvi

According to sources, the hospital bills have already crossed Rs 10 lakh, and doctors have estimated that the total cost could reach around Rs 15 lakh. The veteran actor is best known for playing Saibaba in Shirdi Ke Saibaba. He has worked both in TV and film industry and has been part of iconic shows like Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others. His other notable works include films such as Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989).

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahni