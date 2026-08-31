/Ramayana: THIS TV actor set to play Sai Pallavi’s father, Raja Janak in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is gearing up to become one of the biggest releases of 2026. With its ensemble cast, the two-part mythological epic has generated significant buzz among fans. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, several details surrounding the project are yet to be unveiled.

Now, the latest reports have claimed that television actor Rajiv Kumar has been cast as Raja Janak, the father of Sita, who will be played by Sai Pallavi. Earlier, this role in the film had not been disclosed.

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Rajiv Kumar's role in Ramayana

As per the Times of India, Kumar will take on the role of Raja Janak, the Mithila king and Sita’s father. The character is an important part of the Ramayana narrative, particularly in the portions surrounding Sita’s swayamvara and her marriage to Lord Rama.

However, there has been no official announcement from the makers about the role so far.

The speculation around the role gained further attention after Kumar appeared to acknowledge his connection with the project earlier this year. In July, he shared the trailer of Ramayana on Instagram and wrote, "A privilege beyond words to be part of a journey that celebrates the legacy of Ramayana. Grateful beyond measure. Yeh Hai Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh."

Rajiv Kumar’s work in television and films

Kumar is known for his role in television shows such as Mile Ke Bhi Hum Na Mile and Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se. He has also been associated with films such as Lakshya, Sanju, The Governor and The Kerala Story 2.

About Ramayana

The mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, alongside Adinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha and Arun Govil.