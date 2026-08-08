/Ramayana: Why will Ranbir Kapoor's epic release overseas before India? Namit Malhotra explains

The excitement around Ramayana is growing with each day. Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, will be taking a slightly unusual route to the big screen. The film will open internationally two days before its Indian release. Producer Namit Malhotra has explained the reasoning behind the staggered rollout as the ambitious epic aims to establish itself as a truly global Indian film.

Namit Malhotra on Ramayana to release overseas before India

The decision is closely tied to Malhotra's ambition of taking the story beyond its home market. The producer has repeatedly spoken about presenting Ramayana as a global cinematic experience rather than restricting its appeal to Indian audiences. Speaking to NDTV, Malhotra explained the difference in release dates and said, “So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that’s why it’s releasing on the 6th of November. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release.”

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The international audience will get to watch Ramayana two days before Indian viewers, with the global release scheduled for Friday, November 6, followed by its India premiere on Sunday, November 8. Earlier, Sony Pictures announced the film’s release date on X alongside the English-language trailer of the epic. The date appears to be for the film’s international release.

Earlier this year, the makers generated attention by taking the film's promotional material to the US, including events in Los Angeles and New York. Malhotra had defended the decision at the time, saying the film was meant for Indians around the world and urging audiences not to view the overseas launch as divisive.

About Ramayana: release, cast and more

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion is produced by Namit Malhotra. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.