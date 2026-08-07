Namit Malhotra's The Ramayana is one of the most-awaited releases of the year. Ahead of it, the producer has launched Prime Focus Studios Phase 1 in India, and it was inaugurated on Thursday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Headquartered in the heart of India's entertainment hub, Film City, Mumbai, the milestone campus brings together creative and technology teams within a purpose-built ecosystem designed for the future of media and entertainment.

Devendra Fadnavis says he hopes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana brings Oscar

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Addressing the audience at the event, Fadnavis also talked about Malhotra's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Expressing his excitement, the politician said that he hopes for an Academy Award for Ramayana.

“I will be disappointed if the Academy Award doesn’t come to Ramayana,” Fadnavis said.

Before Fadnavis, Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Ram in B.R. Chopra’s television series Ramayan, and Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, called the movie “Oscar-worthy” after watching the trailer.

Sharing his reaction on Instagram, Nitish wrote, “My views on Ramayan trailer – 100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat’s next gift to the world cinema after Satyajit Ray & Shekhar Kapur. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is a grand adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Starring Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddes Sita, the movie will hit theatres on Nov 6, two days before Diwali.

During the WAVES Summit, Prime Focus and the Government of Maharashtra had jointly announced plans to develop a Global Entertainment Ecosystem at the heart of India's filmmaking industry in Mumbai, and that vision has now become a reality. Serving as the company's global headquarters, Prime One brings together over 1,000 members of the Prime Focus family in Mumbai while anchoring its worldwide operations, which today span a workforce of more than 10,000 people across the globe.

Namit Malhotra has established a remarkable global footprint through his visual effects powerhouse, DNEG, which operates under Prime Focus. An eight-time Academy Award winner for Best Visual Effects, DNEG has delivered groundbreaking work on films such as Dune: Part Two, Dune, and Tenet.