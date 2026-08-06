/‘For a big chunk of the film I was barefoot’: Ranbir on wearing rubber slippers in Ramayana



Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is one of the most-anticipated projects, and after a long wait, the movie is set to hit theatres on the auspicious festival of Diwali. Ahead of the release, the makers are promoting the film with the full cast. Recently, Ranbir, who is playing Lord Rama in the movie, talked about the challenges of the role and shared why he had to wear rubber slippers for most of the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, which tells the story of Lord Rama, from his birth to his marriage to Goddess Sita, his 14-year-long exile, and Ravan kidnapping Goddess Sita, which leads to one of the biggest battles in Hindu culture.

Ranbir Kapoor on why he wore rubber slippers on Ramayana set

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shooting sequences barefoot sounds tough, but that’s exactly what the actor had to do for the role. Talking about the challenges of shooting on rough surfaces, he revealed how VFX came to the rescue and made it possible.

Speaking to Screen Rant, the actor shared that he wore rubber slippers for most of the movie, which were later digitally removed in post-production. So the reason behind it has an epic connection.

“This is something I guess nobody will ever know because it’s not on screen. But in the story, Lord Rama’s brother takes his slippers and keeps them on the throne, saying, ‘Your slippers will remain here on the throne until you return from exile.’ So, for a big chunk of the movie, I’m barefoot. And when you’re doing action on rough surfaces, it’s very hard to do that. So I had to wear these slippers, which were basically rubber slippers. Because it’s DNEG, they could very easily erase them in post,” he said.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, the movie is heavy on visual effects and CGI. For the unversed, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra, who is the owner of DNEG, the company behind the VFX for Oscar-winning films and Hollywood blockbusters like Dune.

Speaking on the visual effects and how it has made things easy for the actors, Kapoor added, “Even for the comfort of actors, it was really cool because you don’t get hurt and you can perform better stunts. But I was asking one of the DNEG guys how hard it actually is, and apparently it’s really difficult to erase slippers from someone’s feet.''

More about Ramayana