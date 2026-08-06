/Perez Hilton health update: Family asks for privacy as blogger receives medical care

Perez Hilton, a renowned American blogger and media personality, is grabbing headlines after he reportedly appeared to experience a mental health crisis during a recent livestream. In the latest update, his family and team have spoken out, thanking everyone for the support, and have asked the public to respect his privacy as he focuses on his recovery.

Statement issued by Perez Hilton's family post blogger's hospitalisation

The statement noted that Hilton's well-being remains the family's top priority and requested compassion and understanding while he undergoes treatment. They also indicated that any future updates would be shared when appropriate, without disclosing further details about his condition.

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The message was posted on Hilton's webstie, the blogger's team and family thanked his followers for their support in the wake of the shocking incident. "We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being," the message read. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time." The message added that Hilton's team and family would share updates "if and when" they are able.

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Details shared by police officials post receiving multiple calls of Hilton's suicide attempt

Perez Hilton was transported to a Miami hospital where he is said to be receiving medical attention after appearing to harm himself on the TikTok livestream, law enforcement officias said in a statement, as per the ABC report.

"The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention," the sheriff's office said Wednesday. "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual's family."