/'We are not doing this for TRP': Akanksha Chamola addresses criticism over divorce announcement with Gaurav Khanna

Just a day before the grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha Chamola's journey on the reality show came to an end, and she missed out on a spot in the top five. After grabbing headlines at the show's premiere, where the TV actress revealed that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are heading for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage, some accused her of using the platform to gain attention and boost TRP. Following her elimination, Chamola has now broken her silence on the criticism and hit back at the claims.

Akanksha Chamola on the divorce claims

Following her exit from the popular reality show Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha Chamola broke her silence on the claims surrounding her divorce from her husband, Gaurav Khanna. While speaking to the media, Chamola stated, "Mujhe nahi lagta koi bhi ladki itne bade platform par jaake TRP ke liye bolegi ki main apne pati se divorce le rahi hoon." (I don't think any girl would go on such a big platform and say that she's divorcing her husband for TRP)

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She further continued, "Aur jinko yeh lag raha hai unke baarein mein main kuch nahi bol sakti. Please mere ghar par aaye, meri legal team se baat kijiye. Ab bhi main jab bahar nikli hoon, hum yahi saari cheezen sort kar rahe hain." (And I can't say anything about those who think this. Please come to my house and talk to my legal team. Even now, when I'm out, we're sorting all these things out.)

‘We are not doing this for TRP’

Reacting to the claims, Akanksha Chamola added, "Lock Upp mein jaane se pehle bhi humari legal teams iss baarein mein baat kar rahi thi. It's just that we have to sign the papers, but yeh already process ho chuka hai." (Our legal teams were discussing this matter even before I went into lockdown. It's just that we have to sign the papers, and this process has already begun)

Chamola recalled previous claims that the couple's marriage was also for publicity. "Yeh TRP ke liye hum nahi kar rahe hain. Jaise ki hum jab shaadi bhi kar rahe the, tab bhi logon ko laga tha hum publicity ke liye kar rahe hain, par aisa nahi hai. Just because hum actors hain iska mtlb yeh nahi hai ki hum jo bhi kar rahe hain bas publicity ke liye kar rahe hain," she said. (We're not doing this for TRP. Just like when we got married, people thought we were doing it for publicity, but that's not the case. Just because we're actors doesn't mean we're doing everything solely for publicity.)

About Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola

Gaurav Khanna is a renowned TV star who has been part of projects including Anupamaa and CID. His participation on Bigg Boss 19 catapulted him and garnered him a vast fan base. On the other side, Akansha Chamola is an aspiring TV actress who made her debut in the TV series Swaragini and has appeared in shows such as Santoshi Maa.