/Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi and others suffer injuries on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; Netizens blast "Cruel" pellet gun task

Popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently on air on Colors. The show’s 15th season features some of the most popular faces of television as contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Karan Wahi. The show is being widely discussed online for its risky stunts that have left many of its contestants injured. On the first day, Rubina Dilaik suffered a medical emergency after a task, while Shagun Sharma nearly fainted. And on its second day, the task only got more intense as pellet guns were used during a task, leaving contestants Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, and Karan Wahi injured.

During one of the tasks, the contestants had to stand as targets for pellet guns being shot at them. During that task, all four got injured; Gaurav Khanna also shared a video of his bruises on social media.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pellet guns used during a task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show Khatron Ke Khiladi includes contestants performing risky tasks. On the latest episode, Shetty introduced the ‘fear fanda’ (given to contestants in danger). The contestants were asked to choose two people from their teams who would perform the eviction stunts.

While Gaurav and Shagun Sharma were chosen from the new batch, Karan and Vishal took the challenge from the old batch. Rohit explained that all four had to stand in line with their back towards the shooter, and rubber bullets would be shot at them. “You guys have to keep bearing the pain even if it’s for the whole day; until the first two players abort the task, the firing will continue,” Rohit Shetty said.

As the task continued, Shagun and Gaurav aborted the task. Later, Gaurav shared glimpses of his bruises on social media and wrote, “Thanks, Orry, for making this. I could still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All four of us went through this and still have these marks.”

Karan Wahi and Gaurav Khanna shared images on Instagram post the task Photograph: (Instagram)

Netizens react

While witnessing risky task is normal for viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the latest task left many of the internet questioning the intent of the makers for putting the contestants through such pain.

“Why the hell did they even authorise a stunt like this? KKK is supposed to be about overcoming your fears, not putting contestants through unnecessary cruelty. I feel bad for everyone who had to go through that bullet stunt,” asked a user on X.

“Every season contestants sign up to face their fears & that's exactly what makes the show exciting. But if a stunt has the potential to affect someone's health long after the season ends it's fair to question whether that risk is justified!!”

Many hailed the contestants for enduring so much pain.