/Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda sacrifices finale spot to save Shivangi Joshi, sparks internet debate

The latest episode of Lock Upp offered a fresh twist in the run-up to the grand finale. It was also one of the most emotional moments of season 2 as Harshad Chopda chose to sacrifice his place in the grand finale to save his friend and fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi from elimination. The move left the internet divided, with many accusing Shivangi of guilt-tripping Harshad to take the decision.

On Sunday’s episode, Harshad became the first finalist after winning the task. At the same time, Shreya Kalra earned a special power that allowed her to eliminate one contestant. She chose Shivangi, putting the actor’s journey in the competition at risk.

On Monday's episode, host Riteish Deshmukh asked Shreya if she wanted to reconsider her decision. However, she stood by her choice, saying she had several reasons for nominating Shivangi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shreya’s decision led to Harshad getting emotional and repeatedly pleading with her not to evict Shivangi. Riteish then offered him a choice to give up his spot in the finale and leave the show in exchange for Shivangi’s safety and a secured spot in the finale.

Harshad agreed, without any hesitation.

The popular TV actor and one of the strongest contenders of the show chose to walk away from the competition, securing his friend and co-actor Shivangi’s spot in the show’s finale, which is slated to air on August 5.

The emotional farewell left both Harshad and Shivangi in tears.

Contestants accused Shivangi of making Harshad feel guilty

The unexpected twist and Harshad’s sudden exit left the contestants stunned. Several housemates felt Harshad had been emotionally burdened after the previous task and accused Shivangi of guilt-tripping him into making such a sacrifice. They also expressed sympathy for him, pointing out that despite becoming the season's first finalist, he spent most of the episode crying before making the difficult decision.

Internet reacts

The dramatic moment on Monday’s episode of Lock Upp also left social media divided.

One X user wrote, "More stupid than selfless... he should've played for himself and fought for his place."

Another commented, "Feeling bad for Harshad but this guy is a big let down for his fans. He made the biggest joke out of his own."

“They forced her to do it by isolating him, making him feel guilty, n instead of offering support n congratulations, they looked at him like he was guilty n mocked him; now they're telling him not to do it Congratulations,” wrote another user.

“some victories are simply too beautiful to be measured by a title. harshad chopda, you'll always be the bigger human,” wrote one fan.