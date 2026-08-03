/Bomb-making note found at Ayodhya medical college, 1st-year student detained. Here’s all we know

A first-year paramedical student was detained for questioning after a handwritten note allegedly containing information related to bomb-making was found in the X-ray department of a medical college in Ayodhya, police said.

The note was discovered after the night shift at the X-ray laboratory of Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College ended. Staff members handed it over to the medical college administration on Saturday (Aug 1), following which the police were informed.

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According to officials, the student, identified as Sarfaraz, is a resident of Balrampur district and is pursuing a laboratory technician course at the medical college.

During preliminary questioning, Sarfaraz reportedly told investigators that he had been watching a film on his laptop while on night duty and had copied onto paper information about bomb-making shown in the movie. Police said they are verifying his claim.

The student was taken to the police lines, where officials from the Special Operations Group (SOG), Special Task Force (STF), Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau (IB) questioned him.

Police also questioned another student who was on duty with Sarfaraz. A third student, who had left for his hometown after the shift, is being contacted as part of the investigation, according to police sources.