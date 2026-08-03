/'Illogical conspiracy theories': PDP slams Farooq Abdullah for his demand for J&K’s statehood

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for linking recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with the demand for restoration of statehood. Speaking in the aftermath of two terror attacks in south Kashmir that have triggered a massive security crackdown and hundreds of detentions over the past 10 days, Abdullah questioned the Centre's claim that terrorism had ended after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"Tell us who these killers are? You have been saying that terrorism has ended. If it was so, then who are these killers?" he said on Sunday (Aug 2) while repeating his demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

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He was sharply criticised for his statement, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the PDP accused him and his party of using the attacks to strengthen their political campaigns for statehood.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said it was unfortunate that senior National Conference leaders and ministers were attempting to draw political mileage from the killings.

"Statehood seems to be the end all and be all for the Jammu and Kashmir government. Unfortunate to see the ruling party's senior leaders and ministers create illogical conspiracy theories about GOI thwarting statehood by pointing fingers about the two innocent labourers gunned down in a shameful act of terror. A moment of grief shouldn't be politicised," Iltija Mufti said.