/Trump admin creating ‘incubators’ to develop tech to counter drone terror attacks

President Donald Trump on Sunday shared that his administration is creating incubators for developing technology that can effectively counter drone terror attacks. Trump did not make any formal announcement himself but shared a link on his Truth Social account by pasting the headline of a news article, thus corroborating the news.

Since drone warfare preparedness has become important for every nation, the Trump administration is utilising private sector ‘incubators’ to bring America’s best and brightest together to protect the country, including one new company’s groundbreaking product to counter malign drones within seconds.

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“We are acting as an incubator, as a catalyst for all of those potential solutions in the private sector...a competition for the best athlete to find out not only what drones we need, because we’re not going to be buying drones from other countries, we’re going to be building them here for our war fighters, the first-person view drones (FPV) that are used to attack our enemies, but also for the defensive measures,” said Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, while talking to Washington-based Just The News.

One such anti-drone technology that has emerged is Space Eyes’ Morpheus Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), which combines advanced radio-frequency signal processing, artificial intelligence, and quantum-resistant security to detect, classify, and neutralise airborne threats within seconds.

“We just hosted one of the largest sporting events we’ve ever seen in the world with FIFA, and that (drone warfare) was at the forefront,” Derek Gordon, President of National Security at Space Eyes, told the media outlet.

“Criminals are always trying to be a step ahead of law enforcement, and the US government as a whole spends an exorbitant amount of resources on countering something that costs the enemy a few dollars to make. So, this problem wouldn’t be solved without the partnership of private industry,” Gordon said.

‘Ensure defence department is adequately funded for right things’

“We just have to make sure our defence department is adequately funded, and it’s funded for the right things. We have to make sure we’re not fighting the last war and end some of the contracts we put in place 10 or 15 years ago, and make sure we have a robust defence against drones both in the battlefield and at home,” said Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis..

He also suggested that the gaps between federal funding and drone attacks in towns across America be closed. “I think this is something that would be a good thing for Mike Johnson to look at. Provide some assets or perhaps fund some drones for local governments as well.”

Drones used in several recent conflicts

The soft launch of drone warfare emerged during the Russia-Ukraine war. Both sides have heavily relied on drone warfare for reconnaissance, targeting enemy positions, and conducting direct attacks.

Ukrainian forces pioneered the use of inexpensive FPV drones for precision strikes, while Russia has deployed Iranian-made Shahed drones for long-range assaults. Drone technology has transformed the battlefield, enabling low-cost attrition and reducing the need for manned aircraft in many scenarios. FPV drones are “first-person view” remote-controlled quadcopters that stream real-time video from an onboard camera directly to pilot goggles.

During the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Hamas used drones for surveillance and dropping explosives and grenades on positions, and some one-way attacks, alongside paragliders, rockets, and the main ground invasion that killed at least 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Drone warfare can be used not only on the battlefield, but also on US soil to carry out mass-casualty events.

FBI thwarted plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event

In June, the FBI thwarted an alleged plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House with explosive-laden drones and snipers targeting officials and attendees.

Authorities arrested multiple suspects in a multi-state operation and the event, attended by President Donald Trump, proceeded without incident.

Some drones, like the Griff Aviation 300, have a maximum load capacity of nearly 500 pounds.

The public safety aspect of drone warfare is frightening.

Authorities even report growing use of drones to smuggle contraband into prisons. Unmanned aircraft have dropped packages containing drugs, cellphones, weapons and other banned items over facility walls in multiple states and countries.

Prison officials say the deliveries undermine security and fuel violence inside. For the time being, they are responding with detection technology, netting and restricted airspace rules to counter the threat.