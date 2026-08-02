/CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain flags missing Northeast on India map at Glasgow eatery

Controversy erupted following India’s dream run in boxing on Saturday (Aug 1) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games when Lovlina Borgohain, the silver medalist in the women’s 75kg category, flagged the missing Northeast on an Indian map at a Glasgow eatery.

Mister Singh’s India: The Home of Curry -- a renowned Indian restaurant in the city -- had an Indian map printed on its paper napkins and one outside the establishment, without the Northeast.

Also read| Sachin and Ankush make it 7 gold medals for India in boxing at CWG 2026



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The Assamese boxer, who is an Olympic bronze medalist and finished second in the final of the women’s middleweight on Saturday, was left disappointed with the inaccurate Indian map displayed at a Glasgow restaurant. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh, who was also present at the restaurant, pointed out that parts of Jammu & Kashmir were also misrepresented. He later confirmed the matter was addressed amicably without confrontation. Lovlina, however, subtly expressed her disappointment in a viral video on social media.



“Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that’s displayed has cut off the Northeast. As someone from the Northeast, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” the Indian boxer said.

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The restaurant, known for hosting travelling Indian entourages and dignitaries visiting Scotland over the years, did not comment on the matter. Meanwhile, the incident occurred after the Indian boxing contingent visited the restaurant to celebrate a memorable day for the boxers and the country, as India claimed seven boxing gold medals on a single day.



While five women boxers, including Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas returned with gold medals in their respective weight categories, the men’s boxers – Ankush Panghal and Sachin Siwach held top spots in their finals, respectively. Three Indians who lost their final bouts were Lovlina, Jadumani Singh (men’s 55kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg).

