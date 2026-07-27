Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the highly anticipated Hollywood films. Also starring Zendaya and Sadie Sink in key roles, the Marvel film is arriving in Indian theatres with a few CBFC-directed modifications. Let's delve in to know what more changes have been made and what is the runtime of the upcoming film.

CBFC's process for Spider-Man: Brand New Day release in India

Ahead of the theatrical release in India, the upcoming Marvel superhero film has reportedly received a UA 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reportedly, as per the CBFC dated July 23, the film has a final approved runtime of 144 minutes and 52 seconds (2 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds).

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However, few changes were made to the film. The cuts were related to language, visuals and an alcohol warning. An 8-second-long romantic kissing scene has also been removed. The censor board also instructed the makers to mute and remove certain objectionable words from the film’s audio and subtitles.

The total duration of the visual deletions amounts to eight seconds, while the muted dialogue does not affect the runtime. These edits were made at three places—one in the first half and two after the interval. Additionally, the CBFC asked the makers to add a static anti-liquor warning message during scenes featuring alcohol consumption.

Rishab Shetty teams up with Sony Pictures for Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotion in India

Ahead of the release of the Marvel film, Kannada star Rishab Shetty (best known for Kantara) has teamed up with Sony Pictures for a special promotional campaign. The promo focuses on emotion and sacrifice rather than action sequences, highlighting Peter Parker's loneliness and forgotten identity after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.