/Spider-Man: Brand New Day- Tom Holland starrer to arrive sooner in India, release date announced

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the titular role, is one of the highly anticipated films of Hollywood this year. With the addition of Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in the film, fans are hyped up to watch new action, cast and more. For a treat to Indian fans, the fourth installment in the Spider-Man series will be arriving early in India.

When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day release in India?

Sony Pictures took to social media platforms including X and Instagram and shared the release date of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India along with the poster. The caption of the post read, "India, get ready to swing first. #SpiderManBrandNewDay arrives a day early in theatres on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. And for the first time in Spidey history, tickets go on sale in just one week."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Much to the excitement of fans, the comment section was flooded with views and one user wrote, “Day one, first show, no excuses. #SpiderManBrandNewDay waiting. Indians are Die hard fans of Spider-Man.”

Another X user wrote, "SpiderMan is releasing one day earlier in India?? and advance bookings begin next week."

"Well #spidermanbrandnewday needs to be the best Spider-Man movie so far as now they’ve brought the release date forwards in UK I’m seeing it 4 times", wrote the third user.

All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland reprise his role alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles. The film was earlier scheduled to release in India on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.