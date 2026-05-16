/Spider-Man: Brand New Day new poster out: Tom Holland suited up for his next big adventure

Following the overwhelming response to the trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have been eagerly awaiting this exciting new chapter in Spider-Man’s journey. And now, the makers of the highly anticipated superhero film have unveiled a brand-new poster that is sure to amplify the excitement even further.

The newly released poster features Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with the Spider-Man suit hidden beneath his hoodie, symbolising the hero is still here to protect everyone. The poster serves as a powerful reminder that while “the world has forgotten Peter Parker,” he hasn’t forgotten them — or the responsibility that comes with being Spider-Man.

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The makers have also released a special featurette that offers glimpses of the making of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Check it out below:

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland reprise his role alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles.