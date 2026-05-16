/Indians at Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Huma Qureshi and others stun on the global red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is currently underway. From Alia Bhatt to Urvashi Rautela and Huma Qureshi, several Indian celebrities turned heads on the global stage with striking fashion choices. Their appearance highlighted India’s growing global presence in cinema and style.
Cannes 2026 is seeing some of the most glamorous red-carpet moments. Indian stars, including Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, and Huma Qureshi, made a strong impression, drawing worldwide attention for their appearances and bold presence. Take a look at the list of Indians who made waves at the global festival.
The Alpha actress, Alia Bhatt, made waves at Cannes 2026, appearing in one striking outfit after another. From arriving at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in an all-black ensemble to embracing the French Riviera-inspired fashion and showcasing the desi drama on the global stage. Bhatt left a lasting impression with her powerful statements.
Huma Qureshi returned to the Cannes Festival, channelling her bossy girl era. She arrived in a structured double-breasted blazer with wide puffed shoulders, sleek folded lapels, and a deep plunging neckline, which added a bold touch to her whole appearance. She completed her look by carrying a leather handbag and a minimal heart-shaped diamond necklace along with earrings.
The Indian content creator Nidhi Kumar turned heads at her Cannes Film Festival 2026 debut. She appeared in a Madhuri Dixit-inspired outfit, featuring a heavily embellished pink choli (blouse) paired with a deep purple lehenga, along with gold floral and paisley embroidery. As soon as she walked the red carpet, her look grabbed attention by showcasing her Indian heritage while wearing a traditional red and white chooda and a bright orange dupatta.
The Toxic star, Tara Sutaria, stole the spotlight, arriving in an all-white ensemble adorned with diamond and emerald jewellery, including a statement necklace and chandelier earrings. Keeping it minimal, the actress opted for a sleek bun hairstyle, soft glam makeup, defined eyes, and nude lips, which perfectly complemented the elegant Cannes 2026 look.
Like every year's attire, Urvashi Rautela successfully grabbed attention at Cannes 2026. She was seen in a sheer silhouette layered with silver embellishment and crystals. It featured a sculpted corset-inspired bodice and dramatic cape sleeves. The actress accentuated her look with a maang tikka-inspired headpiece, oversized earrings, a sparkling bracelet, and an embellished clutch.
At the Cannes Film Festival 2026, Kalyani Priyadarshan dazzles in a shimmering strapless gown on her first red-carpet appearance. The dress featured a striking deep purple bodice, donned by a shimmering black border that tapered to elevate her silhouette. It also highlighted hand-embellished thousands of fine beads.
The Punjabi actress donned a three-piece ensemble in an ivory-white palette. Her look featured a long kurti and salwar, styled with a double dupatta. Handcrafted with zardozi and dori work, the small details paid tribute to the Indian roots. One dupatta featured wheat motifs, while the other showcased chakra motifs. She also had the name of her movie, Chardikala, embroidered in Gurmukhi on her sleeves.