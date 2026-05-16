/Indians at Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Huma Qureshi and others stun on the global red carpet

The Punjabi actress donned a three-piece ensemble in an ivory-white palette. Her look featured a long kurti and salwar, styled with a double dupatta. Handcrafted with zardozi and dori work, the small details paid tribute to the Indian roots. One dupatta featured wheat motifs, while the other showcased chakra motifs. She also had the name of her movie, Chardikala, embroidered in Gurmukhi on her sleeves.