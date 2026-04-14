/Spider-Man: Brand New Day footage hints at fallout of Peter’s sacrifice; Posters unveiled

The makers of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have sent fans into a frenzy after unveiling new teaser posters of the most anticipated superhero films of 2026. Released on April 14, one of the posters showcases Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson.

Headlined by Tom Holland, Sony showcased exclusive footage from the film at this CinemaCon in Las Vegas, sparking intrigue among the audience.

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What happens after No Way Home

The film is set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It showcases the consequences of Peter Parker’s decision to erase his identity from the world. In the latest footage, viewers can see him leading a life in a city where even his closest friends do not recognise him.

What touches the most in the clip is when Peter sees MJ seemingly moving on with someone else. Holland, who appeared virtually during the presentation, introduced the footage, saying, "Peter had to make a sacrifice to make all his friends forget who he is,” as quoted by Variety. "Here, you’ll see some of the consequences of that choice."

He further described the film as the "most emotional 'Spider-Man' we’ve ever made. And the most grown-up." As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman also praised the project, calling it unlike anything the studio has done before.

MJ’s new life

The footage also presents Peter’s strained bond with his best friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon. Unaware of Peter’s true identity, Ned tries to look for Spider-Man's identity. "He actually saved me and my friend’s lives in high school,” Ned tells Peter. "Ever since, I’ve been trying to figure out who he is. Not to unmask him to the world, just to thank him." He adds while speculating, "We know he’s definitely from Queens…"

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Meanwhile, MJ appears to be charting a new path in life, including a new relationship. Apart from this, another teaser hints at Spider-Man facing a formidable new adversary, reportedly linked to The Hand.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland reprise his role alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles.