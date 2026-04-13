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Ralph Fiennes names his choice for Voldemort in Harry Potter series

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 10:54 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 10:54 IST
Ralph Fiennes names his choice for Voldemort in Harry Potter series

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort Photograph: (X)

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Ralph Fiennes, who had played the role of Voldemort in the Harry Potter film franchise, has revealed who the best choice for this character is in the upcoming series. The show is scheduled to premiere this year.

While everyone is eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated Harry Potter show, which is scheduled to premiere this year, Ralph Fiennes, who has played the role of Voldemort in the film franchise of the same name, has picked his choice who could be best for the role of this antagonist. Let's delve in to know more.

Who did Ralph Fiennes name the best pick for Voldemort in Harry Potter show?

The Hollywood actor had appeared on the BBC's The Claudia Winkleman Show and discussed Voldemort's role in the Harry Potter show. He replied, "I'll tell you Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing."

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Back in 2016, in an interaction with The Scots Magazine, actress Tilda Swinton spoke about how she had rejected one of the roles she was offered in the Harry Potter films. In the interview she said why she turned down the role of Professor Sybill Trelawney in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, a part that ended up going to Emma Thompson.

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She said, “That's why I dislike films like Harry Potter, which tend to romanticise places.” I think boarding schools are a very cruel setting in which to grow up, and I don't feel children benefit from that type of education."

All about Harry Potter show

The upcoming Harry Potter series is based on J.K. Rowling's novels of the same name. It is written and executively produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The Harry Potter television series is scheduled to release on Christmas 2026 (December 25, 2026) on HBO Max. The series, which has released a teaser trailer featuring a new cast, is a 10-year production, with the first season covering the events of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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