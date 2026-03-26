/' Bland remake’ or ‘faithful to the books’?' Harry Potter series trailer leaves fans deeply divided

All the Potterheads, get yourselves ready to enter the new world of Harry Potter. On Wednesday (March 25), HBO Max dropped the first teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, featuring an all-new cast: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, along with Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu), and Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer).

Soon after the makers pulled back the curtain on the new show, Harry Potter fans were quick to watch and share their thoughts on it, and to see where their excitement stands now.

Harry Potter: How fans are reacting to the teaser

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Since the announcement, the reboot has garnered a wave of reactions. Some fans are excited to see how HBO will bring the world of Harry Potter to life, staying closer to the books and covering key details that were missed in the films. Meanwhile, another section of fans has been against the reboot, saying they were happy with the movies and don’t want anything new, fearing it might ruin their memories.

As the cast was announced, the backlash grew, especially when the makers chose a Black actor to play the role of Snape, who is described as white in the books.

Nevertheless, expectations remained high. Now that the teaser is out and fans have seen the new actors portraying their favourite characters, reactions have been as expected.

While one section of fans is excited and emotional, feeling their childhood memories coming back to life, another section has strongly criticised the teaser.

A wave of reactions has emerged, with people commenting on the characters, casting, and more.

Also read: Harry Potter set has serious security after actor receives death threats

Here's a compilation of reactions from the netizens from X and Reddit: Scroll and check

''The best part about the Harry Potter HBO trailer is how the Dursley family actually feels abusive, unlike the films, where they came off too goofy,'' an Reddit user wrote.

One user wrote,''I don't like Harry Potter so I don't have any hype for this new show, but having watched the trailer it just seems so pointless?Like it's the literal same as the movies that are already great. Feels like the same cynical cash-grab as that Disney live-action Moana.''

Still from Reddit Photograph: (X)

Another user wrote,''They have successfully ruined the Harry Potter franchise. The trailer for the upcoming TV series is out.''

An X user wrote,''Only those who grew up with the Harry Potter saga (books/movies) can understand, the rest....same old useless social media chatter. ‘’

Another user wrote,''It just looks bland and lifeless,missing the magic that made the original so special. The trailer feels like it’s got that dull, washed-out “adolescence” filter over everything.''

''I guess time shall tell! But I think it captured the books beautifully! I feel the nostalgia and magic from the trailer, and I went into it very skeptical. I’m excited to watch!''