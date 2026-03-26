/BTS returns to Jimmy Fallon show: Members speak about Arirang, hiatus and much more

South Korean boy band BTS are grabbing headlines for all the right reasons ever since the septet released their fifth studio album, Arirang, and performed their comeback live show in Seoul. The members made their return to Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, finally, after much anticipation. The group spoke about their recently released album, how they missed each other during the hiatus and many more.

BTS on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show since 2021. Almost four years later, the group are now on the run promoting their album Arirang. They entered the show with house slippers, customary footwear when at home in Korea, and introduced Jimmy Fallon to the joys of inside shoes.

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They spoke about their return from the mandatory military service and each other's snoring or low energy. The members even playfully roasted each other regarding cooking skills and teased about their physical changes before their military hiatus. BTS also mentioned how they came up with the album and the backdrop behind it.

In the show, the group were asked what they had in the car with RM driving it. V joked by saying it was very scary. Post interview, they performed the lead single of the show, Swim. BTS are expected to make their return to the show on March 26, Thursday night.

Fans soon flooded the comment section seeing the performance of Swim. One user wrote, "Not a fan of BTS by any means...this song is cool." Another user wrote, "Great performance. ARMY was on point. Loved hearing the chants and support. Congratulations on your success. Side note: This museum looks awesome. Wish I could visit. Perhaps someday." “I need to watch this performance again,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, BTS had appeared on The Tonight Show in July 2021, during their BTS Week takeover, where they performed Butter and Permission to Dance. While they haven't appeared together as a full group since 2021, members have appeared individually in previous years for solo promotions, such as Jimin appearing for his FACE album promotion in 2023.

BTS' Comeback live concert views

The historic live broadcast of BTS' comeback on Netflix from Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square reached the weekly Top 10 in 80 countries and secured the #1 spot in 24 countries, the streaming platform announced. From Asia to the Americas, BTS dominated the Netflix charts as fans tuned in simultaneously to witness the start of the next chapter for one of the world’s biggest bands.