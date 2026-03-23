/BTS members Jungkook, V to appear on Japanese variety show; Here's what we know

South Korean boy band BTS recently made their comeback with their performance in Seoul, South Korea, which was watched live on streaming platform Netflix across countries. The septet who came reunited on the stage as a whole group, leaving everyone emotional and excited at the same time. With gearing up for their world tour next year, members are appearing in several shows. The latest is

Jungkook and Kim Taehyung will grace us with their presence on a Japanese show.

Which Japanese show will Jungkook and Kim Taehyung be appearing in?

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BTS members Jungkook and V are confirmed to appear on the popular Japanese variety show "Sore Snow Man ni Yarasete Kudasai" (TBS), hosted by Snow Man. The episodes, featuring a "Dynamite" collaboration and new performance, are scheduled to air on April 3 and April 17, 2026. Filmed in Korea, this special marks a major collaboration.

Their agency, Big Hit Music, had also confirmed the same and shared a few glimpses from the upcoming show. Along with the pictures, the caption read, "[INFO] TAEHYUNG & JUNGKOOK will make an appearance on Japanese show “Snow Man” airing on Friday, April 3 and Friday, April 17."

Soon after the announcement, excited fans flooded the connection, and one user wrote, "Taehyung & Jungkook together in a Japanese show – this is amazing." Another user wrote, “Oh damn, all of my fav groups in one show. BTS Hana snowman.” “We are getting so fed,” wrote the third user.

BTS' comeback in Seoul for Arirang

BTS made their highly anticipated comeback with the "BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG" concert on March 21, 2026, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The sold-out show, streamed live on Netflix, marked their first full-group performance in over three years following mandatory military service, featuring new music from their album Arirang.