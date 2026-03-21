/BTS' Arirang: Google honours k-pop band's comeback with animation pop, trivia quest

Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, the South Korean boy band who have dominated the world with their music, are all set to make their comeback on stage. The septet will be kicking off their world tour in Seoul, and millions of fans are highly anticipating the performance. To honour their return, Google has added animation pops and quests.
Google honouring BTS' 2026 comeback
Google Search has added a little trivia quest to mark BTS' release of Arirang, the k-pop icon's first album after a hiatus of three years. If you click on the ship — a nod to the video for BTS' lead Arirang single SWIM — you'll either be prompted to scan a QR code with your smartphone or, if you're already on mobile, you'll be sent to a "Scavenger Hunt" game in which you can answer BTS trivia questions to unlock cards to build a song deck.
In addition, if you type "BTS" into the Google search bar, you'll see a little animation pop up with the album icons. However, it doesn't stop there, as you'll notice a small ship in a bottle sitting at the bottom of the screen.
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About Arirang album
Released on March 20, 2026, Arirang is the fifth studio album by BTS, marking their first full-group comeback in nearly four years. The 14-track album merges global sounds like hip-hop and house with deep, reflective Korean cultural themes, inspired by Korea’s 600-year-old traditional folk song and unofficial national anthem of the same name.