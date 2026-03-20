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'Simple yet appealing': BTS' Swim track from Arirang strikes a chord with netizens

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 13:32 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 13:49 IST
'Simple yet appealing': BTS' Swim track from Arirang strikes a chord with netizens

BTS in Swim track Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

BTS released the lead single from their fifth studio album, Arirang, featuring actress Lili Reinhart in the music video. The song features production from artists like Diplo, Kevin Parker, and Ryan Tedder.

South Korean boy band BTS finally made their comeback with their fifth studio album, Arirang, by releasing the lead single titled Swim. This marks their first full-group release in years following their military service. Featuring Hollywood actress Lili Reinhart in the music video, the song is an upbeat alternative pop/R&B track exploring themes of hope and navigating life's waves. Soon after the music video was dropped, fans flooded the social media platforms to give their views.

Netizens' verdict of BTS' Swim track

The song ‘Swim’ focuses on moving at your own pace and staying afloat. The track has generated massive online engagement and mixed, passionate reactions from netizens. Despite the reaction, there is overwhelming excitement that all seven members are back together for their first album in three years.

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One user wrote, 'According to BTS members, ‘SWIM’ is the most minimal track in the album; its not a song that instantly grabs your attention, but it has a long lasting impact and grows on you. They tried to create a song better than SWIM as a title track for a month, but SWIM just felt the most natural. Its simple yet appealing."

Another user wrote, 'Swim is an upbeat alternative pop track and it took BTS a long time to come up with that title. it is also a song for ppl who simply swims day by day and the tannies hope it becomes our strength as we move forward with our life. F*** MY LIFE IS OVER IT’S A TEARJERKER.”

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"Bangtan were not joking when they said the more you listen to the album the more your favourite song changes cos wdym i went from loving body to body to normal to swim to hooligan LIKEEE", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "Plsss I cannot handle swim slander. Am I the only one who genuinely rly likes it?? Cuz- It's obv not my favourite song but it makes sense why chose bts chose that as the tt...it's just groovy and catchy and makes a good concet."

About BTS' lead single Swim from Arirang

Swim is described as an upbeat alternative pop song with old-school drums and warm electric guitar, carrying a message of moving forward through life's waves. It is one of the 14 tracks from their comeback album featuring songs that have contributions from producers like Diplo and Ryan Tedder. The release is scheduled for March 20, 2026, at 1 PM KST.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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