/BTS to reunite with Jimmy Fallon in The Tonight Show, K-pop boy band to appear in back-to-back episodes

South Korean boy band BTS are all set to make a major comeback with their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Arirang. This album will mark their return as a full group after three years and a hiatus for mandatory military service. Much to the excitement of fans, the members will be gracing The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

BTS to feature in Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

The group will be appearing for an in-studio interview and perform two songs. First, the interview, and the song will air on Wednesday, March 25, and the second song a day later. Jimmy Fallon's official YouTube channel shared a clip with the caption 'BTS Returns to The Tonight Show!"

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Fans thronged the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "OMG, we are going to watch chaotic BTS interviews with Jimmy again. We are so back, y'all." Another user wrote, "Oh look at how happy Jimmy is. I just love this man. He truly treats every celebrity as his own best friend, and our boys are going to have a lot of fun there!" “He's one of the few in talk shows that always treated them good from the start and every time they came back, whether they came as a group or solo. Happy for him and them, they're so back,” wrote the third user.

Seoul on high alert as BTS gears up for comeback concert

BTS will be making their comeback with a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square, where more than 260,000 people are expected to gather. As per the report of The Korea Times, the Prime Minister's office has announced that the alert level will be elevated from the lowest “attention” to the second tier, "caution", out of a four-tier scale, in Jongno District and Jung District in central Seoul from the beginning of Thursday to midnight on Saturday as part of a preemptive move to prevent potential terror attacks.