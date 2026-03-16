/'Slayed it!': BTS' Jungkook joins BBNO$ 'Two' Dance challenge, leaves fans in awe

With just four days away from BTS making their comeback with their fifth studio album after a hiatus of three years, the South Korean boy band is grabbing headlines once again! The golden maknae, aka the youngest member of the group, Jungkook, has hopped onto the helicopter dance trend, and the clip has gone viral since then.

Viral dance trend of Jungkook goes viral

The BBNO$ 'Two' dance challenge involves a rapid, circular leg swing—also known as a “windmill” or "leg swipe"—that creates an impossible, spinning illusion. The BTS member had shared a clip of him doing this trend on his TikTok account. His dance moves have left everyone swooning and asking for more.

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One user wrote, "He did it damn perfectly. He slayed." Another user wrote, "HE ALWAYS LISTEN TO US ARMYs, plus can we talk about the fact that how he did two-leg roll spin while others only struggle to do one." "Bro WONNN THE TREND YAYYY", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, bbno$'s song Two was released in 2024 and is a high-energy hip-hop track focusing on boasting about rapid financial success, luxury, and confidence, while juxtaposing this with lighthearted, chaotic energy. The lyrics feature playful wordplay, including a "two, four, six, eight" chant, reflecting on his lifestyle and the "two bags" of wealth he has accumulated on Musixmatch.

Who is bbno$?

bbno$ aka Alexander Leon Gumuchian, is a Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter and gained recognition after his 2019 single ‘Lalala’ featuring Y2K. bbno$ started making music after a back injury prevented him from pursuing his dream as a professional swimmer. began posting tracks on SoundCloud in September 2016 under the moniker bbnomula, quickly gaining millions of streams and followers. He gained unexpected popularity in China, where he sold out his first few "back-to-back" headlining tours.