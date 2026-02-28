/BTS' Jungkook says people ‘want to kill me’; Netizens shocked, question Korean Industry

BTS' Jungkook has left his fans concerned after his recent live session, during which he revealed that some people want to kill him. Since then, the ARMY, the BTS fandom, has been worried that the K-pop star may be receiving death threats. While not much has been revealed, fans remain concerned about Jungkook following his statements.

During the Weverse LIVE, the K-pop star looked visibly emotional, and many speculated that he appeared to be drunk.

On February 26, the pop star went live on the Weverse at around 3.40 am Korean time, and he went on to chat for over an hour. Enjoying while chatting with his fan, the singer could be seen singing and chatting with the fans.

However, things became tense, when he went to reveal that he had been receiving death threats.

“Honestly, there must be a lot of people who don’t support me and don’t like me and want to belittle me..and people who want to kill me. There must be a lot of people who hate me. But so what? I don’t care," Jungkook said in a video.

While the live session has been taken down from the platform. But it has left the fans concerned, who continue to raise questions on social media.

BTS's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, has not released any statement as of now.

Since the video went viral, many netizens said they were heartbroken after hearing Jungkook’s words, feeling that he seemed sad and was opening up about his true emotions to fans. Another user commented that he appeared to be troubled by something.

Sharing the clip, one user wrote,''jungkook getting death threats he opened up about it to us but those koreans and k-media focused on his drinking, smoking and cussing habits which is a normal thing everyone does instead of trying to protect him. my heart breaks for him.''

Saying that the video of Jungkook is making him sick, another X user wrote,''kmedia choosing to cover the idol smoking and drinking on live but not the fact that he said there are people who want to k*** him meaning he is getting death threats explains pretty much enough about the fucked up kpop industry and its community. this is making me sick.''

Third user wrote,''Jungkook didn’t “rant drunk.” He spoke about death threats, about his feeling, about the weight of insecurity. That’s not intoxication, it’s vulnerability. Some erased his pain, reducing it to spectacle. But what he shared was raw, human, & brave. PROTECT THE ARTISTS.''

Jungkook's video has gone viral as the world is waiting for the comeback of BTS. They are set to release the fifth studio album, Arirang, which will be released on March 20 at 12:00 am